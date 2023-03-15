Govt identifies over 55 lakh duplicate beneficiaries under NFSA

By IANS | Published: March 15, 2023 10:15 PM 2023-03-15T22:15:03+5:30 2023-03-15T22:30:07+5:30

New Delhi, March 15 The government, after a nationwide deduplication exercise, has identified over 55 lakh duplicate beneficiaries ...

Govt identifies over 55 lakh duplicate beneficiaries under NFSA | Govt identifies over 55 lakh duplicate beneficiaries under NFSA

Govt identifies over 55 lakh duplicate beneficiaries under NFSA

Next

New Delhi, March 15 The government, after a nationwide deduplication exercise, has identified over 55 lakh duplicate beneficiaries under National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Uttar Pradesh has reported 9,21,175 duplicate beneficiaries under the NFSA, while Bihar has reported 6,67,688 such beneficiaries, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs said in a written reply to the Parliament on Wednesday.

The Central government maintains the details of around 80 crore NFSA beneficiaries as reported by states and Union Territories (UTs).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Uttar Pradesh Nfsa Uttar pradesh mayawati Northwest madhya pradesh & People of uttar pradesh Rajasthan united New uttar pradesh Uttar pradesh, jharkhand Uttar pradesh forest Ghaziabad regional unit