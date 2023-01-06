Govt invested Rs 3.45L cr in 8 yrs for development of NE: Amit Shah

Imphal, Jan 6 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has invested Rs 3.45 lakh crore for the all-round development of the northeastern region in eight years, adding that such a huge investment was previously not made for over two decades.

Addressing a public gathering at Moirang in Manipur's Bishnupur district, Shah said that terror activities have been tamed to a large extent in the northeastern states as several accords were signed with various militant outfits including the Bodo outfits.

"Not only the militancy was controlled, the AFSPA (Armed Forces (Special Power) Act) was withdrawn from many parts of the region including six districts of Manipur," he said.

After virtually inaugurating 12 projects worth Rs 300 crore and laying the foundation stone of nine projects worth Rs 1,007 crore, the Home Minister said that the double-engine BJP governments at the Centre and state ended many years of bandh, blockade, corruptions, insurgency and curbing drugs menace, arms trafficking and developed connectivity, initiated development, building infrastructure, expanding sports activities and made Manipur a organic agriculture hub.

To empower the women, 'Ima Market' (also known as 'Ima Keithal' or the 'Mother's Market) being established in 17 places at a cost of Rs 130 crore, he said adding that to protect the indigenous people of Manipur the Inner Line Permit was introduced in the state in 2019.

"As all-round development is his priority, the Prime Minister has visited the region 51 times," the Home Minister said.

Noting the N. Biren Singh-led government in Manipur has undertaken a crusade against drug trafficking and substance abuse, he said the BJP government would make Manipur drug-free state by next election and poppy cultivation in 1,780 acres of land has been destroyed so far.

The Home Minister, who arrived here from Tripura on Thursday night, on Friday in separate events hoisted the Tricolour at the Indian National Army (INA) headquarters at Moirang at a 165 feet high pole, inaugurated a 100-seat medical college in Churachandpur and unveiled a 122-foot-high statue of a polo player in Imphal East district.

Highlighting the sacrifice of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Shah said that the INA memorial in Manipur would encourage the youths to inculcate patriotism.

He said that in honour of the freedom fighters of Manipur, the Centre had renamed the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' 'Mount Harriet', where Manipur's Maharaja Kulchandra Dhwaj Singh and 22 other freedom fighters were imprisoned, as 'Mount Manipur'.

Shah said that for the further development of sports in Manipur and the country as well, India's first Sports University is being set up in Manipur in 325 acres of land and at a cost of Rs 816 crore.

