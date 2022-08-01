Govt likely to move 'The Indian Antarctic Bill' in RS

New Delhi, Aug 1 The Centre will move 'The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022' for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The legislation will provide for national measures to protect the Antarctic environment and dependent and associated ecosystems and to give effect to the Antarctic Treaty, the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources and to the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty and for matters connected there with or incidental thereto, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

It will be moved by Union Minister Dr Jitender Singh.

The Upper House is also expected to pass 'The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022'.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had moved the bill on July 19, as passed by Lok Sabha be taken into consideration.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the sixteenth report of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel on Demands for Grants (2021-22) pertaining to the Ministry of Coal.

Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu is scheduled to make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 15th report of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources on Demands for Grants (2022-23) pertaining to the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Meanwhile, Amar Patnaik and Anil Jain are slated to lay the 17th report of the Committee on Public Undertakings on 'Avoidable loss due to extension of loan in terminated projects relating to India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) based on C&AG Audit Para No. 5.2 of Report No. 18 of 2020'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor