Govt likely to table Constitution Amendment Bill in RS

New Delhi, March 24 The Centre is likely to table 'The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022' in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The Upper House is also likely to conclude discussion on the working of the Ministry of Railways, and may initiate discussion on the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The opposition is likely to raise the issue of the fuel price hike.

Union Tribal Affair Minister Arjun Munda will move that the Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 to omit 'Bhogta' community from the list of Scheduled Castes in relation to Jharkhand and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in the lists of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State, be taken into consideration.

Munda will also move that the Bill be passed.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 353rd report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forests and Climate Change on Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations/observations contained in its 343rd Report on Demands for Grants (2021-22) pertaining to the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR).

Minister Rameshwar Teli is to lay the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on 'Water Injection Operations in Western Offshore, ONGC' - Union Government - Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas - (Compliance Audit) of 2021.

Union Ministers Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, Arjun Ram Meghwal, S.P. Singh Baghel, Meenakashi Lekhi and Nitishh Pramanik will lay papers related to different ministries.

The reports of different departments related to the parliamentary committees will be also tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

