Govt resisting a statement by PM in Parliament on Manipur, giving impression it is ready for debate: Cong
By IANS | Published: July 31, 2023 01:49 PM 2023-07-31T13:49:48+5:30 2023-07-31T13:50:03+5:30
New Delhi, July 31 Congress on Monday slammed the BJP government at the Centre, saying that it has ...
New Delhi, July 31 Congress on Monday slammed the BJP government at the Centre, saying that it has been resisting a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on Manipur violence and is trying to give the impression that it is ready for a debate.
Hitting back at the government, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said, "INDIA parties are demanding suspension of all business in the Rajya Sabha, a statement by the Prime Minister on Manipur followed by a discussion thereafter."
"The Modi government has been resisting this and trying to give the impression that it is ready for a debate while saying nothing on a statement by the Prime Minister. When the BJP was in Opposition, it often didn’t allow the House to function till the then Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh made a statement, which he usually did," the Rajya Sabha MP said.
His remarks came after the Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Monday following opposition's demands for a detailed discussion over situation in Manipur under Rule 267.
Meanwhile, the government said that it was ready to have a discussion on Manipur violence under Rule 176.
Meanwhile, speaking to media in Parliament, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brian said, "We wanted a detailed discussion on the Manipur issue. Our delegations have gone to Manipur. It is a very serious issue, why can't the Prime Minister come? We are all ready to discuss Manipur."
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app