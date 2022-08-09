Govt to conduct probe into road tendering in Faridabad: Khattar

Chandigarh, Aug 9 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday told the Assembly that directions would be given to complete the vigilance inquiry in allocating tender for the construction of a road in the Municipal Corporation Faridabad and strict action will be taken against the erring employees.

Replying to a question in the Question Hour, the Chief Minister said it has been mentioned in Rule 8 of the Municipal Rules of 1976 that only 10 per cent enhancement can be done in the construction work.

"No more enhancement is allowed. However, in many cases there has been an enhancement of more than 10 per cent. This is because the defined interpretation of Rule 8 is not correct," he said.

Khattar said directions would be given to the department to correct this interpretation. "If there is more than 10 per cent enhancement, then re-tender should be done."

The Chief Minister said it has been decided that the road should be made of concrete and not of tar. "If there is any kind of corruption in it, then action will be taken after investigation."

Replying to another question, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said the government is committed to ban plying of overloaded vehicles in the state.

Strict fine of overloaded vehicles is being done by the enforcement agencies, he said.

From April 1 to July 31, a total of 15,751 overloaded vehicles were issued challan and a fine of Rs 66,48,36,100 has been recovered. Besides, 460 driving licences and 152 permits have been cancelled.

Replying to a question, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said there was no proposal of the government to release 1,810 acres of Kasan, Kukrola and Shravan villages in Gurugram district and the compensation will be given to the landowners as per the law.

He said the issue is pending before the Supreme Court. The Revenue and Disaster Management Department had issued the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Policy of 2010.

"As per this policy, residential plots are allotted to eligible landowners in lieu of their acquired land."

On a question of giving market rate to the owners of the acquired land by member Satya Prakash, he said the government will try to compensate.

The Chief Minister informed the assembly during Zero Hour that the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for the recruitment of about 28,000 Group-C and Group-D posts would be conducted on November 5, 6 and 7.

He said it has been decided to conduct the CET examination through the national testing agency.

