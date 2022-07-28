Govt to move 'The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022' in RS

New Delhi, July 28 Amid continuous disruption since the first day of the ongoing Monsoon Session, the Centre will on Thursday move 'The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022' for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh will move the bill.

He will also make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations/observations contained in the report of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change on Demands for Grants (2022-23) pertaining to the Department of Science and Technology.

Meanwhile, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to move the motion to elect, in the manner as directed by the Chairman, one member for the Central Advisory Board of Archaeology.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations/observations contained in the report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on Demands for Grants (2022-23).

Minister Ajay Bhatt will make statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations/observations contained in the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on the 'Development of Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir'.

Opposition parties are however, likely to continue their protest demanding the revocation of suspension of their members and discussion on price rise and other issues.

Twenty opposition members have been suspended for disrupting the House proceedings and utter disregard to the Chair.

