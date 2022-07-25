Govt to provide single-window approval to industry: Punjab minister

Chandigarh, July 25 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has issued directions to formulate transparent and hassle-free investment policy to attract investors in order to make 'Rangla Punjab', said Cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Mann on Monday.

Presiding over a meeting of the Invest Punjab Department here, she asked the officials to ensure all approvals to the investors without any delay hassle.

She said the government is committed to make Punjab a leading state in the industrial sector and as part of the process has created a mechanism where all approvals would be given through a single window for setting up industries in the state.

The minister also said investors willing to invest in Punjab could apply online for approvals which would be given at the earliest.

She said this is a common people's government in which there is zero tolerance to corruption and if any officer or employee is found indulging in such malpractices, stringent action would be taken against them.

