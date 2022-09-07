Greece rejects unacceptable remarks by Turkish officials: FM

Athens, Sep 7 Recent remarks by Turkish officials are "unacceptable", Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias said.

"On a daily basis, Turkish officials make outrageous statements against Greece... We respond that these remarks and attitudes of the Turkish side are unacceptable.

Dendias was referring to a warning by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over what Ankara calls "harassment" of its fighter jets in the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean recently, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We have only one sentence for Greece, don't forget Izmir," Erdogan had said on September 3.

He was referring to the withdrawal of the Greek army from Turkey's western province of Izmir during the country's Independence War in 1922.

"Occupying the islands does not bind us. We will do what is necessary when the time comes. As we say, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan added.

Turkey has accused Greece of twice harassing Turkish jets carrying out NATO missions, on August 22-24.

However, Greece rejects the claims.

Relations between the two NATO allies have long been tense over a series of issues, including maritime and energy disputes in the Aegean and Mediterranean.

Dendias said that Greece is always in favour of fruitful dialogue on the basis of international law, and is confident regarding the stance of its allies and partners.

