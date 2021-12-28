Greece tightens curb over record Covid surge

Athens, Dec 28 Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris announced tighter restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19 as the daily number of new cases has surged to an all-time high in the country.

The Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) confirmed 9,284 new cases on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The Omicron variant of coronavirus seems now gaining significant ground in Greece. We have registered a quite large increase in cases," the Minister told journalists.

Accordingly, the government decided that the mandatory use of KN95 or FFP2 type face masks or double surgical masks in stores and on public transport will also apply to other crowded public spaces, both indoors and outdoors, as well as for workers in catering, from January 3 until 16.

Under the new rules, up to 50 per cent of employees in both the public and the private sectors should work from home.

The country's catering and event venues (restaurants, cafeterias, night clubs, bars, etc.) will have to close by 12 midnight.

No standing customers will be served and the maximum table size will be six seated persons.

Spectators at sports events will be limited to 10 per cent of stadium capacity, not exceeding 1,000 people.

Visitors to care homes and hospitals will be obliged to produce a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test result not older than 48 hours.

People across Greece are urged to observe the safety measures and to self-test before they interact with elderly family members during the holiday season.

In Greece, 20 per cent of the new cases were in people younger than 18, the Minister added.

