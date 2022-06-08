Guilty will not be spared in gang-rape case: T'gana Minister

Hyderabad, June 8 Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Wednesday said the law will take its own course and the guilty will not be spared in the Jubilee Hills gang-rape case.

He told reporters that all are equal before police irrespective of their political affiliations.

"For police, there are no friends, relatives or enemies. If somebody has done a wrong, he will face the punishment," he said, rejecting allegations by the Opposition that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government is trying to shield the accused which include son of a MLA of its friendly party Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM).

Five juveniles booked in the May 28 gang-rape case include son of a TRS leader who is also chairman of Wakf Board.

When asked if the Wakf Board chairman would be removed from the post, Ali said no decision has been taken in this regard. He pointed out that Wakf Board members elect the chairman.

Ali said he was pained by such incidents as the youth who are future of the state and the country should desist from indulging in such activities.

Ali said it was unfortunate that some people tried to drag the name of his grandson in this case by spreading rumours. "Public representatives should act with responsibility while speaking," he said.

The Home Minister lauded the Hyderabad police for comprehensive investigation and breakthrough in the case.

On series of incidents of sexual assault reported in Hyderabad, Ali said with smartphones, WhatsApp and other social media, youth were going astray.

He appealed to parents to keep a watch on their children saying if they continue to roam freely it will be difficult to stop them.

He said a meeting would be held soon with SHE team to work out a strategy to prevent incidents of sexual assault.

"Our police department is already doing a good job. It has formed SHE team Bharosa centre which you will not find anywhere else in the country. We will hold a meeting and will try to see how it can be controlled," he said.

