Guj BJP chief lauds party MLAs but with a word of caution

Navsari (Gujarat), July 7 Gujarat BJP president C.R. Patil on Thursday while dedicating a 66 KV power sub-station in Gandevi taluka of Navasari district, lauded the commitment of Navsari and Jalalpore MLAs for their voters, but cautioned that sometimes too much affection can be counter-productive.

Patil said: "For Navsari MLA Piyush Desai and Jalalpore MLA R.C. Patel, the interest of their voters is always a top priority. That is why if solid waste of Navsari is to be disposed in Jalalpore, R.C. Patel will oppose it, and if Jalalpore needs drinking water, Piyush Desai will be against diverting of water. It is good for their respective constituencies, but this love for their voters is hurting the development of the region."

Patil said now the issue is almost resolved between the two MLAs. Both towns are merged into one nagarpalika. So neither can stop each other's development.

Both MLAs speaking to said in a lighter tone, "We are not against each other. We are working together in the interest of the people and getting executed the development works for both constituencies."

Piyush Desai said, when both towns were merged in one nagarpalika, we both had demanded to create a municipal corporation instead of a big nagarpalika. If a few more villages were merged, it would meet population norms for Municipal Corporation.

