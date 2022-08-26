Guj HC scraps appointment of 3 govt nominees on Amul board

Ahmedabad, Aug 26 The Gujarat High Court on Friday scrapped the state government's appointment of three nominees on the board of Amul Dairy, and ordered counting of votes in the elections to the Vice Chairman post that it stayed in October 2021.

Vice Chairman candidate and Congress MLA from Borsad Rajendrasinh Parmar and two others had challenged the state government's decision to appoint three government nominees on the board on the eve of elections to the post of Chairman and Vice Chairman.

Ramsinh Parmar had won the election for the Chairman's post uncontested, but for Vice Chairman, there were two candidates, Rajendrasinh Parmar and Rajesh Pathak, who had support of the ruling party.

The Amul Dairy board has 13 directors, while the District Registrar and the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) have one each vote, but the government appointed three more nominees.

Congress MLA Parmar told that there are 15 Directors on the board, and he had support of 9 Directors, whereas his opponent had support of six, but to change the result, the government had appointed 3 more nominees, which he challenged in court.

