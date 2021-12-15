Guj selection board chief covering up exam paper leak probe: AAP

Gandhinagar, Dec 15 An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on Wednesday accused Gujarat Secondary Service Selection Board (GSSSB) Chairperson Asit Vora of allegedly covering up the purported leak of head clerk exam paper and demanded his removal from the probe.

"We don't trust Asit Vora... Today also, despite our providing him with all the necessary evidence and submitting our complaint to him, within moments, he addresses the media and says that they have not received a single complaint regarding exam paper leak. I will have to understand what is his meaning of authentic proof?" AAP Youth Wing Vice President, Yuvrajsinh Jadeja told .

"We are asking the Gujarat government to remove him from the probe, which he is misleading... We have provided ample proof of the paper leak scam and if necessary will provide more, but only to genuine authorities. We are also demanding an SIT to be formed to find out the truth behind this paper leakage," he added.

Detailing the sequence of the leak, which he claimed, began at a farmhouse in Himmatnagar on Saturday evening and involved 16 aspirants, he said that he had got a soft copy of the solved answer sheet at around 10 a.m. on Sunday, ahead of the exam that started at noon, and had alerted officials soon after checking the authenticity of the answer sheet when the exam got over in the afternoon.

Despite his claims of furnishing solid proof, the GSSSB on Wednesday claimed to have received no complaint so far but said that despite that, the government had ordered an investigation into the matter.

"Till now, we have not received a single complaint regarding exam paper leak for the government head clerk positions. From the board's end, best efforts are maintained for transparency," Vora told reporters on Wednesday morning.

"We learnt about these allegations through TV media. We waited for one day for this complaint to reach us, but haven't received anything so far. We have investigated 16 places with help of police. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi has assured to take all the steps to find out and that no one will be spared," he added.

