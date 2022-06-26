Gujarat BJP chief enrols 25 new members

Surat, June 26 Ahead of the Assembly polls in Gujarat, the BJP is on a membership drive in the state.

On Sunday, BJP state president C.R. Patil joined his the party workers to enroll new members. In the Majura Assembly constituency, Patil reached out to the voters of booth number 113 and convinced them to join the BJP.

At the end of the effort, 25 persons enrolled themselves with the BJP.

Later speaking to the media, Patil said that there was a huge response to the party's membership drive. "If one member of each family is reached out and convinced to join the party, it will break all old records of membership of the party."

BJP began its primary membership drive in the last week of May. "The members have already started enrolling new members. But when leaders join the membership drive, it gives a big boost," said Niranjan Zanjmera, City Committee president.

Zanjmera said other leaders are also going to join the push for the membership drive. They will visit voters of the booths that they have adopted and this will increase the membership.

Patil said as per his calculation if one member of each family joins, then the party will have at least 1,62,00,000 members.

"It will add another 49 lakh members, and take the numbers from 1,13,00000 to 1,62,00,000. It will be the biggest achievement in the history of BJP," says Patil.

