Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel visits Jawali village in Narmada district, to stay overnight

Narmada (Gujarat) [India], July 6 : Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday visited the tribal Jawali village in the state's Narmada district.

CM Bhupendra Patel said that he will stay overnight in the village.

In this regard, CM Bhupendra Patel took to Twitter, "After the hospitality of the villagers and a lovely meal in Javali village, I interacted with the children and students. Tonight I will stay at Jawali."

Earlier in the day CM Patel attended a meeting in the village where the villagers were briefed about the achievements of the PM Narendra Modi-led Central government in the past nine years.

"Held a night meeting and interacted with the villagers in Jawali village. The villagers were informed about the success of the public welfare schemes implemented in 9 years by the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi," he tweeted.

He further mentioned that details related to services available in schools, and health centres were obtained from the villagers during the meeting.

"Found out from the villagers the details of the free food grains available from government-approved cheap food grain shops. Also, the sought details of the services available in the village school, library, and health centre and the services provided through the use of technology in the panchayat ghar were obtained," he tweeted.

He visited the homes of the villagers and said that it was heart-touching to know about their lives.

CM Bhupendra Patel also visited the temple of Lord Hanuman in the village.

"In Jawali village, had the good fortune to have a darshan at Shri Hanumanji temple and participate in aarti with the villagers," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor