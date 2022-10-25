Gujarat polls: Cong panel to meet on Wed to finalise ticket

New Delhi, Oct 25 Newly elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over first Central Election Committee meeting on Wednesday to finalise ticket for Gujarat assembly election. Kharge will formally take charge as party President on Wednesday. The assembly election is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

The Congress is likely to field new faces after more than dozen MLAs switched to BJP. The party last time won 77 seats but its number has reduced due to defection.

The BJP is likely to give 25 per cent tickets to new faces in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, however, added that the winnability of the candidate will be considered for renominations as well as nomination.

In an informal chat with the mediapersons in Vadodara on Sunday evening, Shah said, "There is no fixed strategy of repeat and no repeat, winnability is the only criteria, the party's parliamentary board will finalise candidates. But the party will nominate at least 25 per cent fresh faces."

