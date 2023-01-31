Gurugram to have heliport

Chandigarh, Jan 31 Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said a heliport would be set up in Gurugram.

With the establishment of the heliport, Delhi's airspace will get a new option and it will also prove to be a boon to cities adjoining Haryana.

Similarly, under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), various cities of Haryana will be connected with the cities of northern states.

He said Haryana is moving fast in the aviation sector and is also working on several schemes in this regard.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the portfolio of Civil Aviation Department, was presiding over a meeting in New Delhi.

It was informed at the meeting that a provision has been made to make a terminal for 100 passengers in the heliport located along the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram's Sector 84.

