Guwahati: Rebel Sena MLAs hold meeting; celebrate legislator's b'day

Guwahati, June 26 The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs on Sunday held a meeting with their leader Eknath Shinde here at Radisson Blu hotel to take a decision on their next action plan.

The Sena rebels will stay in the Guwahati hotel for a few more days. Sources had earlier said their stay was booked up to June 28 which has now been extended up to June 30.

Shine returned from Mumbai to the hotel on Friday

Meanwhile, a video surfaced has where the rebel MLAs are seen celebrating the birthday of Sena legislator Narendra Bhondekar in the Radisson Blu.

Shinde is seen feeding the cake and presenting a bouquet to Bhondekar.

Meanwhile, president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Bhupen Borah told the reporters that he is discussing with the party's legal cell on filing a PIL against Assam government on this matter to the Court.

He had earlier written a letter to Eknath Shinde to vacate the state soon, as their stay in Guwahati diverts the attention of the state government and media from the flood situation in Assam.

He has questioned the state government about "the expenditure that is diverted for MLAs' stay instead of utilising the money for flood victims".

