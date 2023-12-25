Hamas arrests Palestinians working for Israeli intelligence

Tel Aviv, Dec 25 The Hamas militant group has claimed that they have arrested some Palestinians who were working for Israeli intelligence agency, Shin Bet in the Gaza Strip and were providing inputs on the whereabouts of top Hamas leaders.

Hamas's al-Majd internal security forces, part of the Qassam Brigades, have claimed that they have arrested the spy who was working for Israel.

The militant said that one of the Palestinians arrested has admitted to being assigned by the Shin Bet to monitor the homes of Hamas leaders across the Strip.

In addition, it was claimed that they were ordered to report on any movement observed by Hamas terrorists in the area.

The suspects, according to the Hamas intelligence wing, were arrested after they received data and documents from these suspects that were described as dangerous.

Hamas also said that they have received data that included the names of all Gazans who were collaborating with Israeli forces.

