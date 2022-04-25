Hanuman Chalisa row: Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana shifted to Taloja Jail

Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana who was arrested following the Hanuman Chalisa row, has been shifted to Taloja jail on Sunday night.

Notably, Badnera MLA Ravi Rana was first brought to Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. According to jail officials, due to overcrowding at Arthur Road jail, Ravi Rana was then shifted to Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Amravati MP Naveneet Rana has been shifted to Byculla jail.

The couple was arrested on Saturday and then taken to the Khar Police Station.

On Saturday, a row started when MP Navneet Rana and her husband stated that the couple plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree' (Maharashtra CM's Mumbai Residence), after which a huge crowd gathered outside the residence of the political couple waving flags with an aim to prevent them from reaching the Chief Minister's residence.

The Ranas withdrew their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa amid the protests from Shiv Sainiks that culminated in their arrest on the charge of creating enmity between different groups.

"A case is registered at Khar Police against MLA Shri Ravi Rana and MP Smt Navneet Kaur Rana U/S 153(A), 34, IPC r/w 37(1) 135 Bombay police act. Both are taken into custody from their house at Khar. Further investigation is being done by Khar Police Station," stated an official release by the police.

MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana were sent to judicial custody for 14-days by the Holiday and Sunday court of Metropolitan Magistrate, Bandra.

The MP-MLA couple's application will be heard by the court on April 29. The Mumbai Police has asked them to file their say on the bail plea on April 27.

( With inputs from ANI )

