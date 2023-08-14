Hardeep Puri slams Congress over Surjewala's 'demons' remarks

New Delhi, Aug 14 Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday launched a scathing on the Congress over its MP Randeep Singh Surjewala's "rakshas" (demons) remarks, saying that the grand old party is going from losses into irrelevance.

"Who is saying what, it is their compulsion. He belongs to such a party which has enough contribution in the freedom movement of the country. But they are going from losses into irrelevance" Puri told reporters referring to Surjewala's statement.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Puri said, "

Surjewala stoked a controversy after he said that those who vote for the BJP and those who support the saffron party are like demons.

Lashing out at the BJP, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Deputy and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala, the Congress MP while addressing a public meeting in Haryana's Kaithal on Sunday said, “The people of the BJP and the JJP you are all demons. Those who vote for BJP and those who support the BJP have tendencies of demons."

