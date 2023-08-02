Haryana CM launches portal for flood-related compensation claims

Chandigarh, Aug 2 To mitigate the hardships of people due to floods, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday launched an expanded version of the e-kshatipurti portal.

The upgraded version of the portal aims to ease the process of submission of applications for the damages and loss and further to bring transparency in the system of damage verification and disbursement of compensation to the affected people in a time-bound manner, he said.

Khattar told the media here that the portal would remain open till August 18 for the general public to upload their loss claims and immediate compensation will be awarded once the verification is completed.

The portal also has a provision for the villagers to share the details about claims of damage to houses, livestock and crops, while the people living in urban areas can upload the details about the commercial and movable and immovable properties.

He said new features have been included in the portal in view of the recent floods due to which loss of human life, house, commercial properties and livestock have been reported widely in the state.

The Chief Minister said that the compensation will be calculated based on the verification reports and it will be paid after the due process and as per the prescribed norms.

Divulging the details about the compensation slabs, he said that the maximum compensation of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 25 lakh respectively will be given for loss of movable and immovable properties caused due to floods in urban areas.

In case of the movable property for loss up to Rs 5 lakh, a compensation of 80 per cent of the loss amount, that is, Rs 4 lakh will be given, while for the loss between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, 70 per cent compensation will be provided.

Similarly, for the loss between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, 60 per cent compensation will be given and for the loss between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, 40 per cent compensation will be given to the applicant.

