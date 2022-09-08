Haryana CM orders survey of de-addiction centres

Chandigarh, Sep 8 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday directed officials of the Health Department to conduct a survey to know the exact requirement for operating de-addiction centres in the state.

Besides, the department should also gather information about drug de-addiction centres being run by Red Cross Society or other social organizations on a single platform.

The Chief Minister said drug addiction has become a serious problem for society, which needs to be curbed immediately. The state government is making continuous efforts to prevent drug abuse.

"There should not be any laxity in this work. All officers concerned should seriously perform their duties in this regard," an official statement quoting Khattar said.

The Chief Minister gave these directions during the meeting of the Managing Committee of the Indian Red Cross Society, Haryana branch, chaired by Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, who is the President of Indian Red Cross Society, Haryana branch.

The Chief Minister said the youth are prone to drug addiction. All the stakeholders like the Health Department, the Education Department and the Red Cross Society, etc., should emphasize making students aware of the ill-effects of drugs and for this, a mass awareness camp should be organized in schools, colleges and universities.

For monitoring the functioning of the de-addiction centres set up in the districts, necessary directions have been given to the Sub-divisional Magistrates to visit the de-addiction centres in their respective districts at least once a month and take stock of the facilities and functioning there, said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister issued directions that a wing should be set up in all district hospitals for imparting similar first-aid training as given by the Red Cross Society.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor