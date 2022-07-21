Haryana monsoon session from August 8

Chandigarh, July 21 The monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha will commence from August 8, it was announced on Thursday.

The Cabinet, which was presided over by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, accorded an approval for the session at a meeting here.

The business advisory committee of the Vidhan Sabha will decide the duration of the session.

The recommendation regarding the Session will be sent to Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

Sports Minister Sandeep Singh said told the media that the main agenda regarding the recruitment of 2,000 Special Police Officers (SPOs) for the police was also approved by the Council of Ministers by the Cabinet.

He said as per the approved proposal, now ex-servicemen and Central paramilitary forces and state industrial security force personnel would be recruited as the SPOs.

