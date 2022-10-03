Haryana prepares action plan to control air pollution

Chandigarh, Oct 3 The Haryana government has prepared an action plan under the policy formulated by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for sustainable improvement in air quality in Delhi-(NCR) region and adjoining areas, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Monday.

Addressing the officials, he said the objective of the government is to bring down the level of air pollution by implementing the action plan effectively.

Kaushal said air pollution can only be reduced with the inclusive, economical and innovative approach.

He directed the officials to strictly follow the policy of CAQM. Keeping in view the prevailing air quality in the Delhi-NCR, there is a need to control various areas which contribute significantly to air pollution.

The policy emphasizes measures to reduce air pollution through thermal power plants, clean fuel and electric mobility, public transport management, road traffic management, greenery and sapling plantation, he added.

It was informed in the meeting the government is preparing a plan to create effective infrastructure to control the incidents of fire, management of dust, etc.

Similarly, the Department of Industry and Commerce is ensuring comprehensive planning for controlling the burning of industrial waste, transition to clean fuels, electric mobility and limited use of generator sets.

In order to reduce the incidents of stubble burning in the state, proper arrangements are being made by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department for crop residue management, including ex-situ and in-situ management.

