Haryana's stubble burning efforts lauded

Chandigarh, April 2 In an attempt to have a better understanding of pollution and its impact on urban planning in the NCR, the Haryana IAS Officers Association on Saturday brought experts and academic together on a platform here to share ideas and opinions at a first-of-its-kind seminar where the state's stubble burning efforts were lauded.

Welcoming the dignitaries at the seminar on pollution and urban planning issues in National Capital Region (NCR), Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, who is also the association president, said these seminars not only provided a golden opportunity to bring together officials and experts to share their expertise but it also enterprises the spirit to collectively brainstorm innovative solutions.

"This seminar becomes more important as for almost two years, virtual mode has remained key communication mode for us. Hence, I am sure that such seminars would certainly prove to be millstones in having a better understanding of the role of governance in a changing milieu with a special focus on bringing together pioneering minds," he said.

Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Chairperson M.M. Kutty lauded state's stubble burning efforts and hoped the state would continue its pace to resolve this issue.

He also praised the state's Mera Pani Meri Virasat scheme adopted for crop diversification and asked the officers to ensure the wide extension of this scheme aimed toward crop diversification.

"A mass awareness campaign along with extensive information, education and communication (IEC) activities should be launched to create awareness and disseminate information about stubble burning and other steps required to bring down the increasing pollution levels," said Kutty.

He also lauded the state for launching an extensive plantation drive to maintain air quality index.

"2G ethanol plant being set up by the Haryana government in Panipat would certainly prove the pioneering step in controlling stubble burning," he added.

During the open discussion session, Kutty advised the officers to lay more focus on conducting more studies on identifying the major source of pollution. Research and study is a continuous process, he added.

Haryana State Pollution Control Board Chairman P. Raghavendra Rao talked about the governance aspects of tackling the pollution issue.

"Young officers play a pivotal role in chalking out the strategies, rules and regulations related to air quality. Therefore, consent management becomes a significant area for every officer," he added.

National Institute of Urban Affairs Director Jagan Shah gave a presentation on air quality and health impacts and transit-oriented development.

Giving a vote of thanks, Additional Principal Secretary Amit Agrawal said considering that almost 57 per cent of Haryana falls in the NCR, this seminar would play a pivotal role in helping the officers chalking out strategies to tackle the issue of pollution.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor