Haryana's unemployment rate at over 30%, says Hooda

Chandigarh, July 8 Haryana's Leader of Opposition Chief Minister and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said inflation, drugs, crime and corruption have been rising under the helm of the BJP-JJP government in the state with unemployment rate as high as 30.6 per cent.

The government is only carrying out advertising and events in the name of development, he alleged.

"It has become clear from the data of government and different organisations that Haryana is on top in inflation and unemployment. The youth of the state is facing an unemployment rate of 30.6 per cent. Due to unemployment, youth are constantly getting caught in the grip of crime and drugs," Hooda said in a statement.

"The law and order situation has become such that the common man is not safe in the state. In the last few days, three MLAs have received death threats," he said.

Hooda said the situation is getting worse day by the day. "It seems as if the government has given up. Apart from enjoying power and carrying out new scams, the coalition parties are not concerned with anything," he added.

The two-time Chief Minister said the public is neither getting any relief from the state nor from the Centre.

"Once again by increasing the rate of LPG by Rs 50, the government has compounded the problems of the people already hit hard by inflation.

The Leader of Opposition said before 2014, Haryana was quoted as an example of development, but the present government has tarnished its image in the country.

"It seems there is an anti-Haryanvi government running the state, which has nothing to do with the public interest," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor