HC dismisses bail plea of Sidhu Moosewala's manager

Chandigarh, July 18 The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of slain famed singer Sidhu Moosewala's manager Shagan Preet Singh as the police accused him the 'main conspirator' for the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera.

The petitioner claimed he faced "serious threat" from alleged gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

Punjab Police had earlier contended that there was sufficient prima facie evidence against Shagan Preet for being the "main conspirator" in last year's murder of Middukhera.

In a status report before Justice Anoop Chitkara's Bench, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sukhnaaz Singh said in view of the facts and circumstances, it is evident that there is sufficient prima facie evidence on record which reveals that the petitioner is the main conspirator, who hatched conspiracy with Gaurav Patial (accused) for eliminating Middukhera.

The DSP said the petitioner's custodial interrogation was required for divulging details "as to on whose behalf he hatched the conspiracy".

The case will come up for hearing on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor