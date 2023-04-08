"He is a politician": JD(S) spokesperson defends moving EC against Kichha Sudeep

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 8 : A day after the Janata Dal (Secular) moved the Election Commission, seeking a temporary ban on the screening of films featuring actor Kichha Sudeep, following his decision to campaign for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, the party's spokesperson Tanveer Ahmad on Saturday defended the move, saying no person with a particular political affiliation should be seen on the big screen or any audio-visual medium.

Speaking on on Friday, Ahmad said, "This is the reason why have requested the Election Commission to stop Sudeep from appearing in advertisements and his films from releasing in theatres or OTT platforms. His movies should be stopped from screening across platforms till the election is over."

The JD(S) on Friday wrote to the Election Commission, seeking a ban on the screening and the telecast of movies, shows and commercials featuring the Kannada superstar, claiming they might influence voters in upcoming Assembly elections.

On Wednesday, Sudeep confirmed he would campaign for his friends in the BJP but ruled out contesting the May 10 Assembly polls.

"Sudeep said he will do whatever the chief minister says. He also made it clear that he adheres to a certain political ideology. He is a politician," Ahmad said.

"So his movies should be stopped from screening," JDadding that movies of other stars having a political background have also been stopped in the past during the election season.

Speculations were rife about Sudeep and fellow big screen star Darshan Tugudeepa joining the BJP. However, the former clarified that he would only campaign for "his friends" in the BJP as opposed to joining the party and would also not contest the May 10 Assembly polls.

The superstar was in the media spotlight for the better part of Wednesday amid speculations of his joining the ruling party.

Addressing a joint press conference with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Wednesday, Sudeep said, "I had no need to come here, and I am not here for any platform or money. I have here only for a person. I have high regard for CM Mama (Bommai). That's why I am announcing my full support to Bommai, sir".

On whether he believes in the BJP's ideology, Sudeep said, "As a citizen, I totally respect certain decisions PM Modi has taken, but that's my perspective. But that has got nothing to do with me sitting here today."

CM Bommai said further that Sudeep doesn't belong to any political party.

Reacting to the superstar's statement on Wednesday, South star Prakash Raj said, "I am shocked and hurt by Kichha Sudeep's statement."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a lawyer based in Shivamogga, K P Sripal, wrote to the Election Commission, asking it to ban the screening and telecasting of movies, shows and commercials featuring the superstar Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep till the declaration of results of Assembly polls.

The polling for the Karnataka Assembly is scheduled to be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor