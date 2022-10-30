Heart broken, traumatised by hammer attack on husband: Nancy Pelosi

Washington, Oct 30 US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she is "heartbroken and traumatised" by the violent attack on her husband in which he suffered a fractured skull and injuries to his right arm and hands.

She said that her family was "grateful for the quick response of law enforcement" and for his medical care.

Taking to Twitter, she posted, "We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life saving medical care he is receiving."

"Please know that prayers and warm wishes from so many are a comfort to our family and are helping Paul to make progress with his recovery, she posted.

Paul remains in hospital receiving "life-saving" care, The BBC reported quoting Nancy Pelosi as saying.

Paul was struck with a hammer at his home in San Francisco home on Friday.

The attacker arrested at the scene has been identified as David Depape, 42, and booked into custody under attempt to murder, assault, burglary charges, among others.

Depape is said to have demanded to see Nancy Pelosi - stoking fears about political violence in the run-up to the November 8 midterm polls.

