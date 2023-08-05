‘Heights of duplicity’: Assam CM takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Guwahati, Aug 5 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the Congress leader was given relief by the Supreme Court in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case.

“Heights of duplicity! You abuse the judiciary when you get convicted, and when the same judiciary grants you bail, you say justice has prevailed,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

The Assam Chief Minister has been critical of Rahul Gandhi since he parted ways with Congress and joined the BJP in 2015.

Sarma launched a veiled attack on the Congress leader during the party’s much ambitious “Bharat Jodo” yatra also and said: “Our Country doesn't need a 'Bharat Jodo' because we live in a united India in present times. India was divided only once in 1947 when a new country Pakistan was born and it was Rahul Gandhi’s party Congress that allowed this partition to happen.”

Sarma advised the former Congress president that he should instead travel to Pakistan and do the yatra there so that people get an India that was undivided before the partition.

The Assam Chief Minister had also termed the Bharat Jodo yatra as a comedy of the century.

