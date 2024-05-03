Hemant Soren Case: Jharkhand High Court Rejects Former CM's Petition Challenging ED Arrest

The Jharkhand High Court has delivered a significant verdict, rejecting the petition filed by former Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). This decision comes amidst a legal battle that has garnered considerable attention in the state's political landscape. Hemant Soren, a prominent political figure in Jharkhand, was taken into custody by the ED in connection with a money laundering case. The agency had accused him of being involved in illicit financial transactions and had been probing his financial dealings for some time.

In response to his arrest, Soren had filed a petition before the Jharkhand High Court, seeking relief and challenging the legality of the ED's actions. However, the court, after hearing arguments from both sides, ruled against Soren's plea, upholding the ED's arrest and investigation. The decision of the High Court marks a significant development in the ongoing legal saga surrounding Hemant Soren. The last time the hearing was held, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought time to file its reply.

The court had adjourned the hearing, giving time to the ED. On May 1, lawyers from both sides made strong arguments. There was an argument for about an hour. Hemant Soren was represented by veteran Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal, while Central Investigation Agency ED was represented by Zoeb Hussain.Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to a land fraud case on January 31.



