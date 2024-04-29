Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s Wife Kalpana Files Nomination From Gandey Assembly Seat in State

On Monday, Kalpana, the wife of jailed former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, filed her nomination as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate for the Gandey assembly seat in the state. The bypoll for this seat is set for May 20, coinciding with the parliamentary elections in the state.

The vacancy in the Giridih district seat arose after JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad resigned. Kalpana commenced her political journey during the 51st foundation day celebration of JMM in Giridih district on March 4. She asserted that opponents had conspired against her husband, Hemant Soren, and his coalition government since they came to power in 2019.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged land fraud. This arrest followed his resignation as Chief Minister.

