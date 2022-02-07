Hijab row has dented image of nation: K'taka Congress

Bengaluru, Feb 7 Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar has said "the hijab row has dented the image of our nation at the global level."

Speaking to reporters on Monday, he said the Congress knows why saffron shawls have surfaced in colleges and schools.

"We are not bothered about it. We are more concerned about protecting this country," he said.

"The coastal districts have their own historical background. The districts have contributed to the banking, education and medical sectors immensely. However, at present times, the resources are not utilized, instead seeds of poison are sowed in the minds of young children and destroyed by provocations. There is a conspiracy to change the good traditions," he added.

"Our leader Rahul Gandhi has made his stand clear on this issue. We cannot see anyone on the basis of their religion and caste," the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has stated that both hijab and saffron shawls are not allowed in the college campus and everyone should have to follow it.

"The matter will go nowhere if everyone talks on religious lines. The sense of unity is imbibed during the time of education," he said.

"The love for hijab has suddenly come into the open in recent times. The children are saying they will only attend classes with hijab and otherwise they won't. They wouldn't challenge like this before. There are forces behind them. The direction has been given to the police department in this regard for investigation," he said.

"Directions have been given to provide security to college managements. The examinations are starting in a few months. The children shouldn't be provoked," he added.

