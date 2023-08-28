Himachal CM apprises Governor of natural calamity

Shimla, Aug 28 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday called on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla here and apprised him about the loss of life and property due to heavy rains and the monsoon session of the Assembly in September.

The Chief Minister also briefed the Governor about relief works being carried out by the state government in affected areas and steps taken for rehabilitation of the affected families.

He said gradually the situation is returning to normalcy.

The Chief Minister also informed the Governor about the monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly in Shimla from September 18 to 25.

The Governor said the entire state is with the affected families in the natural calamity. He appreciated the steps taken by the government.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor