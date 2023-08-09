Himachal CM assures assistance to cloudburst-hit orchard owners

Shimla, Aug 9 After a recent devastating cloudburst in Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Wednesday reached out to affected orchard owners and assured providing all possible assistance.

The Chief Minister directed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate at Rohru to expedite preparing of a comprehensive report within 12 hours, outlining the financial assistance to be payable to the affected people.

Sukhu said a comprehensive assessment of the damage incurred by apple orchards was currently underway and augmented compensation would be provided to the orchard owners.

He said the government has increased the compensation amount up to 10 times by amending the relief manual and the relief amount will be disbursed in accordance with new guidelines.

The Chief Minister assured prompt restoration of a damaged drain's channelisation in the Laila area and the repair of a primary school wall damaged due to the cloudburst.

He said cloudburst debris have entered many houses and the government was supporting the affected families in addressing this challenge.

The Chief Minister said the government was engaged in providing assistance to the affected people.

This unified effort underscores the government's commitment to stand with the families during the natural calamity, ensuring that every impacted individual receives the necessary aid.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Mohan Lal Brakta were also present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor