Himachal CM exhorts people to support Save Soil campaign

Shimla, May 23 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while terming soil as the basis of life, on Monday said it is "our" responsibility to pass on fertile soil to the future generations.

In a message to support Save the Soil campaign by Sadhguru, the Chief Minister thanked Sadhguru, who is presently on his 100-day journey of 30,000 km across 27 countries, for taking the responsibility of bringing people together to save the soil. He also exhorted the people to support this great cause.

Sadhna Thakur and representatives associated with the Save the Soil campaign were also present on this occasion.

