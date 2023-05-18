Himachal court gets tough on violation in British-era cemetery

Shimla, May 18 The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the government heritage committee to conduct a joint inspection of the British-era cemetery at Kanlog here with its earlier graves dating back to 1850 and file a status report with regard to violation of the interim development plan.

"The committee shall also point out the violations, if any, of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958," observed the division bench of Justices Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Virender Singh.

They passed this order on a petition of local residents alleging the destruction of the revered Kanlog Cemetery.

The petitioners have alleged that they are deeply disturbed by the ongoing devastation of the sacred location. They contended that the cemetery is one of the oldest cemeteries in the country.

"This final resting place of both Christ and Parsis has immense national significance and holds the memories of numerous important individuals throughout history."

According to the petitioners, the cemetery was intended to be preserved and maintained as a prime heritage and historical site.

However, instead of honouring its historical value, the cemetery has fallen victim of unauthorised activities in recent years.

It has been further alleged that a pastor and his trust assumed the responsibility of cemetery's maintenance but private interests have taken precedence over preservation efforts.

The large-scale unauthorised construction has marred the site's original integrity. It has been alleged that this heritage site's character has been tampered with by dismantling its historic gates and fences.

These precious features have been replaced with unsightly metal sheets and obstructing visibility, they said.

The court has directed that no construction shall be raised at the site in question and no car shall be parked at the heritage site.

"No person, authority or persons, shall organise any private or religious function(s) in the cemetery till further orders."

The Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority has been directed to visit the site and ensure due compliance of the orders of the high court and submit a status report before the next date of hearing on May 31.



