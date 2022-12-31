Himachal gets grant of Rs 42 cr for three industrial projects

Shimla, Dec 31 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said the state has been awarded Central funding of Rs 42 crore under the PM Gati Shakti regarding expenditure of scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2022-23 from the Union Ministry of Finance.

He said the assistance will go a long way in boosting industrial activities.

The Chief Minister said the government had sent four projects amounting to Rs 84 crore for the Central assistance keeping in view logistics connectivity and industrial development in the state.

The screening committee of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has approved three projects of Rs 42 crore.

The Chief Minister said one of the flagship projects under this scheme is setting up an IT Park at Rakh in Nagri in Palampur tehsil of Kangra district.

He said the airport connectivity and climate is highly suitable for IT-enabled industries in the area. The total cost of project would be Rs 35 crore.

Sukhu has directed the Industries Department to increase the size of the park from 250 kanal to at least 1,000 kanal so that economies of scale could be encashed for generating employment for the local youth.

He also asked for timely execution of these projects. He directed to formulate investment oriented open policies to make the state the most investor-friendly state.

Sukhu asked Director (Industries) Rakesh Prajapati to visit the identified sites and initiate the process of setting up the IT Park.

He said the other two approved projects are the development of a new industrial area in Bhud and Baddi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor