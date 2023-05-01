"Hindus being deliberately attacked in Bengal": Dilip Ghosh hails HC's intervention into Ram Navami violence

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], May 1 : Hailing the intervention of the Calcutta High Court order by transferring the Ram Navami violence probe to the National Investigation Agency, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh on Sunday alleged that Hindus are being "deliberately attacked" in West Bengal and that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government is not attempting to resolve the issue.

This comes days after the Calcutta High Court handed over the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the violence that broke out in Howrah and Dalkhola districts and other parts of West Bengal during Ram Navami celebrations.

"Hindus are being deliberately attacked in Bengal. The government is not solving this issue, that is why the court has given instructions for the NIA investigation," Ghosh said while speaking to .

Earlier, a Bench led by Acting Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam ordered State Police to hand over case papers to the Central government so that NIA can commence its probe.

Following the development, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari called Calcutta High Court a "Guardian of the Constitution" which instilled confidence in the public.

"The Guardian of the Constitution once again instilled confidence in the public by directing @NIA_India probe into the attacks and disturbances concerning the Ram Navami processions in West Bengal. The Hon'ble High Court at Calcutta has once again pointed out the mischief of the State Government in their attempt to suppress facts for avoiding investigation by the NIA. I welcome the historic decision of the Hon'ble High Court at Calcutta. Let your faith be bigger than your fear," Adhikari tweeted.

Earlier, Calcutta HC had observed that the violence in the Howrah district during Ram Navami festivities appears to have been pre-planned and that there was a failure of intelligence gathering by the West Bengal police.

