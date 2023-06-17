Home Minister Shah to assess 'Biparjoy' cyclone damage in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, June 17 Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit regions of Gujarat on Saturday to assess the damage caused by the recent cyclone Biparjpoy in the state.

His visit comes two days after the severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' made a landfall in the coastal districts of the state. Shah's agenda includes a stop at the Jakhau port in Kutch district, where he will interact with evacuees currently housed in temporary shelters.

The landfall of cyclone Biparjoy led to substantial rain, resulting in widespread waterlogging in the Mandvi region of Kutch district. Shah is slated to engage with the storm-affected residents of Mandvi.

While in his home state, Shah will also scrutinize the relief efforts underway in the Bhuj district. His visit will incorporate a meeting with Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with other high-ranking state government officials.

Cyclone Biparjoy struck the Saurashtra-Kutch coast near Jakhau Port late Thursday night as an extremely severe cyclonic storm, delivering winds of 115-125 kmph. This led to significant disruptions to power and communication lines in the coastal districts. Notably, the cyclone resulted in many trees being uprooted in Bhuj, Kutch. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) began clearance operations on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor