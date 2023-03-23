Honour killing in TN: CM assures Assembly of stringent action

Chennai, March 23 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday asserted that the government would take stringent action against those involved in the honour killing of a youth in Krishnagiri.

Stalin was responding to the calling attention motion by the leader of opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) in the state Legislative Assembly.

The Chief Minister, in his reply, said, "Twenty-six-year-old Jagan was hacked to death in broad daylight by his father-in-law and three accomplices on Tuesday." Three persons, including Shankar, who is the AIADMK branch secretary of the area, were involved in the murder. Tamil Nadu has been a land of social justice and apart from politics, everybody should come together to maintain social harmony, he added.

His statement branding the first accused as an AIADMK leader led to the opposition strongly protesting it.

Notably, Jagan had married Saranya (21) a month before against the wishes of the girl's family. On March 21, the woman's father Shankar and his accomplices intercepted Jagan while he was on his way to work on a two-wheeler and hacked him to death.

After the crime, Shankar surrendered before the Mahila court, Krishnagiri district even as the Kaveripattanam police registered a case and conducted investigation.

He was lodged in Salem Central Prison. However, his other accomplices are at large.

The family members of Jagan attacked the residence of Shankar and ransacked it on Tuesday night and a heavy police protection was given to the residence of Shankar fearing further law and order problems.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor