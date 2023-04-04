Hooghly: BJP claim stage for Bengal chief's dharna razed

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], April 4 : The BJP on Tuesday alleged that a stage erected for a dharna (sit-in) by the party's state president was demolished.

The party had raised a dais for the sit-in against prevailing law-and-order situation in West Bengal in the wake of clashes in the Hooghly district.

However, the BJP on Tuesday claimed that the stage had been torn down.

Earlier, on Monday, a fresh incident of stone-pelting was reported in Hooghly district, forcing railways to suspend all local and mail express train services operating to and from Rishra Railway Station.

According to Easter Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Kaushik Miron, an incident of stone pelting occurred at Rishra railway station.

According to sources, police and rapid action force (RAF) were deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident or violence.

The incident came a day after clashes erupted during a BJP march in Hooghly on Sunday.

The state government later issued prohibitory orders and also suspended internet services across the district.

Earlier, on March 30, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalised public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

Following the violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, the West Bengal government on Friday handed over the probe to Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury is conducting the investigation.

