Hooligans will be dealt with batons and bullets: Bihar minister on death of youths in police 'action'

Patna, July 27 A day after two youths were killed, allegedly in police action on protesters in Katihar district, Bihar Power Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav on Thursday said that if people would indulge in hooliganism, the police would resort to batons and bullets.

“In monsoon season, rain and lightning are regular feature. Hence, power supply needs to be cut off to prevent any untoward incident. As power supply was disrupted in the area, some youths started pelting stones on the electricity office. They have broken the gate and dismantled the office properties. The district police eventually took action against them. The state government has given a probe order and DM and SP of the district are investigating the incident,” Yadav said.

"The youths were violent. They pelted stones. What would police do in such a situation? They would resort to batons and bullets," Yadav said.

Miffed with erratic power supply in Barsoi block in the district, youths pelted stones on the electricity office on Wednesday. In retaliation, the police initiated lathicharge, fired some rounds in the air to disperse them but failed and then opened fire in which three persons sustained gunshot injuries and two of them died on the spot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor