Houthi drone attack on Saudi airport injures 16

Sanaa, Feb 22 At least 16 people were injured in a drone attack carried out by Yemen's Houthi militia targeting Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Airport in the border city of Jazan, the Riyadh-led coalition said.

The intercepted drone caused the injuries, including three critical cases among travellers, according to a tweet by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The coalition vowed to launch a vast military operation to deter the hostility of the Houthi militia, reports Xinhua news agency.

On February 10, 12 civil of different nationalities were injured in a similar attack that targeted Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport.

The Houthi militia has launched multiple drone and missile attacks against Saudi border areas and other places in retaliation for the kingdom's intensified airstrikes on its facilities in Yemen.

The coalition said most of the attacks had been foiled before reaching their targets.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally-recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

