“How can the Congress party become anti-Hindu when most of the people who have chosen the Congress party are Hindus?”: Home Minister G. Parameshwar

Condemning the arrest of Hindu Kara Sevak, the opposition party BJP led by Nanoo Kara Sevak Nani also protested and was arrested. The Congress edited the posters of BJP leaders and pointed out the corruption of the BJP leaders. By this Congress has hit BJP. The ruling Congress has declared war against the BJP, which has made the issue of Srikanth Pujari's arrest a major issue and is fighting against the government.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra protested holding a poster demanding that I too be arrested as a Kara Sevak. Home Minister G. Parameshwar said that the Congress government was elected by the voters. He said that how can the Congress party become anti-Hindu when most of the people who have chosen the Congress party are Hindus? He responded to reporters in Bengaluru to the allegations of BJP protesting against the arrest of Kar Sevaks. He said that the government is trying to be fair in such matters. We are not re-opening any case. If the authorities are going to take action against the cases in the police station, how can we ask whether the cases have been reopened, we should not ask if the court has given instructions.