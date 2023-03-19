"How will victim women get justice if Rahul Gandhiwon't give their info": Assam CM

New Delhi [India], March 19 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took a jibe at the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi asking how the victims of the sexual harassment victims whom he had mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra would get justice if the latter would not give the information about them.

"If Rahul Gandhi will not give the names of the victim women (of alleged sexual harassment) then how will they get justice? He had also said that he had met militants, then shouldn't he inform the police?" Assam CM said.

He further hit out at Wayanad MP for his recent remark in London and ask the Congress leader to tender an apology.

"He must apologise in the Parliament for defaming the nation on foreign soil," Sarma said.

On being asked about Rahul's continuous attack on the Central government over the Ad issue, Assam CM said, "Why is he (Rahul Gandhi) speaking about it (Hindenburg report)? Let SC decide about this."

However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has submitted a preliminary reply to Delhi Police in connection with a notice served to him by the police seeking information on the alleged sexual harassment victims that he mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the sources said on Sunday.

In his reply to the Delhi Police, according to the source, Rahul stated that he would give a detailed answer in the next 8-10 days.

"In his 4-page reply to police, he reportedly asked if any other leader from the ruling party who had carried out such a campaign (Bharat Jodo Yatra) was ever asked similar questions as asked from him," the source said.

He further said that Rahul Gandhi in his preliminary reply to Delhi Police also stated that he hoped that this police action had nothing to do with the stand he took in Parliament and outside on various issues including the Ad case.

As per the source, Rahul further said, "You came to me on March 16 and I told you to give me 7-8 days, but you came back within two days. It was a 4000 km padyatra stretched to 140 days where I met lakhs of people. I need time to give details."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has said that the Congress leader has not shared any such information in his preliminary reply on which the police can take further action.

"Rahul Gandhi's preliminary reply has been received but no information has been shared in this reply so that the investigation can be taken forward," Delhi Police said.

