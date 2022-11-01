HP: Amit Shah highlights BJP govt's achievements at Mandi rally

Ahead of the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah listed the achievements of the BJP government including the building of bypass roads and provision of tap water to households in upper reaches of the state.

Addressing a public rally in Mandi's Karsog, Amit Shah said, "We have built bypass roads in Karsog. Kiratpur-Manali four-lane roads have been made. Apart from that, we have provided tap water to households in the upper reaches of the state."

The address was made during one of the six rallies the Home Minister has been scheduled to conduct in his two-day visit to the poll-bound state.

In his Mandi address, Amit Shah said that the BJP is involved in politics to ensure security in the country.

"BJP is in politics for the nation's security and to increase its respect among other countries. It also aims at raising the standard of the lives of the country's poor," he said further.

Further praising the government's efforts, Shah in his address asserted that the government has worked to provide free ration to 80 crore people of the country during the Corona pandemic.

"Modi Ji has worked to provide free ration to the 80 crore citizens of the country. If there is any government in the world which has provided free ration, it is the Modi government," Shah expressed.

Further in his address, Shah attacked Congress for making the state their "tourist spot".

"Himachal is the tourist spot of Congress whereas, for Modi ji, the land is Karmbhoomi," Amit Shah said.

In a veiled attack on the Leader of the Opposition in State Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, said earlier in the day, that Congress leaders are losing restraint on their language anticipating their defeat in the coming elections.

Without naming him, Chief Minister targeted Agnihotri while addressing a public meeting in the Nachan assembly constituency and said, "A leader of the area adjoining the Punjab border does not have restraint on his language. I don't know from where he read and learned those words. Anticipating their defeat in the coming elections, they are threatening to peel off the skin. The people of Devbhoomi will answer the kind of language leaders of the Opposition are using. They should understand that there are elections and if you have done anything good for the people of Himachal, then mention it."

Thakur also ridiculed the Congress promise of providing 300 units of free electricity ahead of the upcoming state polls, by stating that the BJP is not charging any penny till 125 units of electricity, then what we will do with their 300-unit free electricity card? Referring to the Congress promise, he further asked if the Congress government is providing free electricity in the two states they are governing in the country.

On October 30 Jairam Thakur expressed confidence in the BJP's victory in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. "BJP will definitely form the government in the state after the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections," CM Thakur said while attending 'Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan' in Churah.

The Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan was started in the state on Monday. Under this, all senior BJP leaders, union ministers, and the ministers of the state will conduct public rallies in each constituency.

"We are doing these rallies to boost the election campaign and the decision has been taken to ensure the victory of the BJP," state BJP president Suresh Kashyap said on Friday underscoring that chief ministers of neighbouring states-- Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar and Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami will also join the campaign.

The elections in the state are slated to be held on November 12 and the votes will be counted on December 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor