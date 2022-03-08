Hry budget will accelerate overall development: Dushyant Chautala

Chandigarh, March 8 Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday described the state's budget for 2022-23 as one that will accelerate the overall development of the state.

He said although the budget has been prepared keeping in mind the interest of all sections of people, special emphasis has been laid on employment, industry, public works, rural development and civil aviation that will open employment opportunities and attract investment.

Better road connectivity, upliftment of villagers and new technology in aviation would be achieved and the infrastructure in the state will be strengthened, he said.

An official statement quoting Chautala said the new policies and schemes like regional promotion, electric vehicle, data centre, aerospace and defence manufacturing would change the picture of the state.

The Deputy Chief Minister said this time a budgetary provision of Rs 598.20 crore has been made for the Industries Department, which is 31.12 per cent more than the previous year.

To promote exports, he said, subsidies would be given in freight transportation. Besides, the government has given special emphasis on skill development, which is the need of the hour.

Describing the allocation for the Civil Aviation Department a record, he said this time there is a hike of 380.8 per cent more compared to the last time, which will give wings to further accelerate the development work in the state.

He said the state would launch a credit guarantee scheme to train the youth in flying and increase the length of Karnal and Bhiwani airstrips from 3,000 feet to 5,000 feet.

Also, the night landing facility would be started at airstrips in Karnal, Bhiwani and Narnaul.

